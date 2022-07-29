Suspected Monkeypox cases in Kumari; samples sent for testing

CHENNAI: According to a Thanthi report, four persons in Kanniyakumari district have showed symptoms of Monkeypox.

The samples were sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.

All four of them have been admitted to Asaripallam government medical college and have been isolated.

Tamil Nadu has increased surveillance at airports and checkposts as neighbouring states have reported cases of Monkeypox.

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.