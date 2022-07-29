SC order, relief to camp OPS

Former AIADMK IT wing secretary Aspire K Swaminathan tweeted the apex court direction as a major setback for EPS stating that the interim general secretary cannot go ahead with the general secretary polls as the SC had ordered status quo. “It must be borne in mind that several orders “to maintain status quo till orders” are pending for several years. So, an amicable discussion between the parties and resolving the issues at the hand is the only way forward keeping larger interests in mind,” tweeted Swaminathan.