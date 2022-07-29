Power tariff hike will drive away industries from State, warns TASMA

Federation of Tamil Nadu Rice Mills Owners’ and Paddy - Rice Dealers Association secretary AC Mohan said that they are going to appeal to the TNERC to exempt the rice mills from being an agro-based industry from the present tariff hike as it would result in the hike of the retail price of rice. “Already the price of rice has gone up by Rs 3 to Rs 4 per kg due to the GST. If the power tariff is also hiked, it will result in a further increase in the rice price,” he said,