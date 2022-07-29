Kodanad heist-cum-murder case hearing adjourned to August 26

COIMBATORE: A court in the Nilgiris, on Friday, adjourned the hearing in the sensational heist-cum-murder case to August 26, allowing more time for police to investigate. Prime accused Sayan, ‘Walayar’ Manoj, Jamsher Ali and Jithin Joy appeared in court. Speaking to the media, public prosecutor Shahjahan said so far 267 witnesses have been inquired in connection with the case. “As police and forensic experts have to carry out a detailed investigation with regard to accidents involving Sayan and Kanagaraj, more time has been sought from the court,” he said. Earlier, on hearing the arguments, the court posted the hearing in the case to August 26. A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.