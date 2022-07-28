Vellore new bus stand yet to be operational

VELLORE: The Rs 53 crore bus stand inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin a month ago continues to be non-functional while the district administration keeps changing boarding locations of buses bound for Tiruchy, Tiruvannamalai and Arni from the Makkan bus stand to the old bus stand and then again to Makkan bus stand. The move has confused passengers and travelers and put them to hardship, sources said.
What has added to the confusion is that while Collector Kumaravel Pandian announced that Tiruchy and Tiruvannamalai-bound buses would start from the Makkan bus stand he also said they would pass through the old bus stand, the location from which they originally started. Also, no reason was ascribed for the shift and corporation officials were not available for comment.
However, with works still continuing in the new bus stand, only Chennai-bound buses start from there. “Residents expected that once the new bus stand becomes operational, all mofussil buses will start from here. But even after the new facility became operational, the old bus stand continues to function, which defeats the idea of having an integrated bus stand,” said Vellore District Consumer Federation president K Sathiyamoorthy. “Though the Makkan bus stand is operational, it has no toilets causing untold hardships to passengers, especially women,” said Jagadeesan, an engineer. Another issue is that the new facility’s entrance with arch is narrower near the Selliamman Temple whereas the opening at the rear is wide. While buses from Bengaluru, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri find it easy to enter from Katpadi Road end, buses from Chennai, Arakkonam, Wallajah and Ranipet will also enter through this way after circling Green circle. Only buses from Chittoor and Tirupathi will approach the archway directly through the Palar bridge.
However, officials said the new facility will be fully operational by August 15.
