Vellore new bus stand yet to be operational

However, with works still continuing in the new bus stand, only Chennai-bound buses start from there. “Residents expected that once the new bus stand becomes operational, all mofussil buses will start from here. But even after the new facility became operational, the old bus stand continues to function, which defeats the idea of having an integrated bus stand,” said Vellore District Consumer Federation president K Sathiyamoorthy. “Though the Makkan bus stand is operational, it has no toilets causing untold hardships to passengers, especially women,” said Jagadeesan, an engineer. Another issue is that the new facility’s entrance with arch is narrower near the Selliamman Temple whereas the opening at the rear is wide. While buses from Bengaluru, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri find it easy to enter from Katpadi Road end, buses from Chennai, Arakkonam, Wallajah and Ranipet will also enter through this way after circling Green circle. Only buses from Chittoor and Tirupathi will approach the archway directly through the Palar bridge.