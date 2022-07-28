Thanjai police inspector gets 2 years imprisonment for graft

TIRUCHY: The Kumbakonam court on Thursday awarded two years imprisonment to a police inspector who accepted a bribe. On May 21, 2021, L Sivakumar (54), who was serving as the police inspector in Thanjavur Taluk police station had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from one Jayakumar of Pappanadu near Orathanadu to favour him for a case in which he was related to. Sivakumar was caught red-handed. The case was in progress in the special court at Kumbakonam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. On Thursday, the judge awarded two years of imprisonment and fine of Rs 2,000 to Sivakumar.