Testing is intensified, no Monkeypox cases so far: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday stated that the testing for the Monkeypox virus has been intensified at international airport and no cases have been reported so far in Tamil Nadu.
"People arriving from foreign countries are being intensively screened for symptoms. Tamil Nadu has no Monkeypox cases so far. Intensive surveillance is being carried out at international airports in Tamil Nadu. None of the Chess Olympiad players ever showed signs of monkeypox. Chess Olympiad players will be quarantined, if they are diagnosed with the virus,” he said during a press conference.
Meanwhile, the central government has given permission to set up a Monkeypox laboratory in Chennai. A testing center has been set up at Guindy King Institute.
