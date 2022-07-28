Testing is intensified, no Monkeypox cases so far: Ma Su

"People arriving from foreign countries are being intensively screened for symptoms. Tamil Nadu has no Monkeypox cases so far. Intensive surveillance is being carried out at international airports in Tamil Nadu. None of the Chess Olympiad players ever showed signs of monkeypox. Chess Olympiad players will be quarantined, if they are diagnosed with the virus,” he said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, the central government has given permission to set up a Monkeypox laboratory in Chennai. A testing center has been set up at Guindy King Institute.