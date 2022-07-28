'Strict action against schools running unregistered hostels'

CHENNAI: After a rash of alleged suicides of school students in Tamil Nadu for the past two weeks, Tiruvannamalai District Collector Murugesh chaired a consultation meet to address issues ailing children in schools.

Listing out the number of registered hostels in the district, the Collector said there are 41 residential schools, government aided school hostels add up to 18, and 12 private hostels make up to a total of 71 authorised hostels.

He urged parents and teachers to make use of the services of mental health counsellors and get their advise if they find some children upset and lack attention in studies. Murugesh said not to beat or chastise students if they fail in exams, and address the issue in an objective manner. He also asked dial the 24-hour helpline number 104.

Taking a hardline approach against unregistered hostels, he said strict legal action would be taken against such hostels.

Tiruvannamalai Superintendent Karthikeyan said teachers' responsibility do not end in teaching the syllabus, but they should also find out if students are undergoing any psychological problems. Teacher should provide counselling to the students and make them aware of toll-free child line.

He said except for hostels of girl students, other schools and hostels should have CCTV cameras installed in the premises and should set up a complaint box.

"If any issues arise, it should be informed to the nearby police station and it should be taken to the notice of the local authorities within 12 hours," he added.

Karthikeyan has also urged teachers to safeguard and counsel students from using narcotic substances like gutkha, and report to police station in the vicinity to examine any suspicious spots around the schools.

The meet led by the district Collector Murugesh, RDO Priyadarshini, district education officer Ganesamurthy, district Adi Dravida and Scheduled Tribes welfare officer Shanmugasundaram, backward class welfare officer Kumaran and social welfare officer Meenambikai took part in the meeting.