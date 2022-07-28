State to enhance assessment of classes 9-12 govt students

CHENNAI: The assessment of students studying from classes 9-12 in all the TN government and government-aided schools will be enhanced this year.

All schools have carried out assessment of students since they were at home during the lockdown period for the last two years. An assessment cell was formulated through the Tamil Nadu State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that each student’s outcome was recorded at periodic intervals and, also analysed to design remedial strategies for quality learning.

“The content of school textbooks has been designed into a taxonomy document that’s mapped with all topics, concepts, and related learning outcomes,” he added. “Teachers across the State develop questions for classes 9-12, which are curated through 32 district institutes of education and training (DIET).”

These curated questions are sent to hi-labs that were established in the government and government-aided schools across the State. “The assessment process will be enhanced to further improve providing remedial strategies. It’ll also be further simplified so that students could be assessed faster,” he stated.

The official said that the assessments will be done through these labs for Class 9 on Monday, for Class 10 on Tuesday, for Class 11 on Wednesday and Thursday, and for Class 12 on Friday and Saturday. The assessment data would be sent to SCERT, which would compile it and come up with remedial measures according to the student’s performance.

“These measures include ways to improve classroom session, especially for the slow learning children,” he added.

Accordingly, teachers across the State develop new syllabus of questions for these students.