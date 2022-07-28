Security beefed up in Nilgiris after Collector receives bomb threat

COIMBATORE: Security was increased across The Nilgiris following a bomb threat message to Collector SP Amrith on Tuesday night.

The Collector received a threatening message that bombs will explode in various spots across the district. Based on his complaint to SP Ashish Rawat, security was heighten. Intensive vehicle checks were carried out by multiple teams in check posts sharing borders with Kerala and Karnataka, besides on arterial roads in Kallatty, Coonoor and Kotagiri areas.

Police also enhanced patrol in prominent places like bus stands and railway stations, while armed guards were deployed at the Collectorate, Governor’s bungalow and heritage buildings. A thorough search was carried out in all these places by bomb squad sleuths with the help of sniffer dogs. Searches were also conducted in hotels and resorts, where tourists were questioned, while police force was deployed at all dams located in the district.

As nothing was found, the police declared the threat message to be hoax. Meanwhile, the cyber crime police traced the call to have originated from southern district. Two special teams have rushed to Madurai and Tiruchy in search of the culprit. Police said they have got vital clues and hopeful of arrest.