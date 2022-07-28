Remand prisoner slips away, rearrested within few hours

TIRUCHY: A remand prisoner from Thanjavur escaped while he was taken to Tiruchy prison on Wednesday. He was secured within a few hours. S Ganesan (24), a resident from Gorikulam in Thanjavur, against whom several theft cases were pending was arrested after a chase in which he was injured. So, he was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. On Wednesday, police took him to Tiruchy Central Prison. On the way, Ganesan escaped from police custody with the help of his aide Vimal. Soon, policemen alerted Thanjavur SP who formed a special team. After a search, in hours the team held Ganesan at Enathukanpatti.