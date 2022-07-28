Modi, Shah images on OPS camp's hoarding in TN throws a surprise

CHENNAI: Life-size portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah forms part of a huge hoarding put up by here on Thursday by the rebel AIADMK camp and it has raised many eyebrows in the political arena.

The hoarding, featuring Modi and Shah has been put up here by the rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's (OPS) camp. OPS has been making fresh appointments to 'party posts' and the hoarding is a publicity initiative by the supporters of new appointees here.