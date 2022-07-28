Missing Chola queen Sembiayan Mahadevi's idol traced to US Museum

"This highly stylised image could be an example of the blurring of lines between royal and divine in ancient Indian art. While the pose reminds one of the Goddess Parvati, featuring a tall, svelte image with drapery

clinging to her lower limbs, but individualised, it seems to resemble Sembiyan Mahadevi due to the shape of her face, pursed lips and a long nose," said a note from idol wing.

"Further, the complainant in his complaint has stated that the occurrence of theft of the idol took place after 1959. Still, our investigation reveals that the theft of the idol from the temple by unknown miscreants occurred before 1929 as the Freer Gallery of Art purchased the idol from Hagop Kevorkian in New York 1929 for an undisclosed price.

Hagop Kevorkian died in 1962. From whom and how Hagop Kevorkian acquired the idol is still a matter of investigation. As the HR& CE department did not exist before 1929; the involvement and role of the HR&CE department in the theft have been ruled out," the idol wing noted.

The Idol Wing investigation also confirmed that the existing idol of Sembiyan Mahadevi at the Shiva temple is fake and hopes to retrieve and restore the same to the Sembiyan Mahadevi Kailasanathar temple under the UNESCO treaty soon, said Jayanth Murali, DGP Idol Wing.