Man with terror outfit links arrested in Erode

Police said Aasif was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody till 10 August. He was then taken to Coimbatore and lodged in Coimbatore Central prison. He was picked up along with his friend Yasin, 33, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths and was quizzed for long hours jointly with the Erode district police. An inquiry was underway with Yasin at the police quarter’s campus in RN Pudur.