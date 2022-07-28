Man sneaks into locked house in Kanchi, loots 11 sovereigns

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man who sneaked into a locked house in Sunguvarchatram and looted 11 sovereign gold ornaments was caught red-handed by the villagers on Thursday.

Moorthy (47) of Podavur village in Sunguvarchatram.On Friday morning, Moorthy locked the house and went to the PDS shop in the village. Within a few minutes, Moorthy, who returned home, found the door was locked from inside and noticed someone was inside the house. Soon, Moorthy alerted the neighbours and other villagers. A group of villagers were waiting outside Moorthy's house for the intruder to step out. After several minutes, a young man came out of the house with a bag and was shocked after seeing the villagers, who then tried to run from the spot. However, villagers managed to catch him after a chase and found he had 11 sovereign gold ornaments in the bag that he had looted from Moorthy's house. Irked over this, villagers trashed the youth and tied him to a tree.

On information, the Sunguvachatram police, who visited the spot, rescued the intruder and during an inquiry, police identified him as Danush from Avadi. It was found that he had already committed burglaries in a few houses in the past. Police arrested Danush and he was taken to the Sunguvarchatram GH and later taken to the police station for further inquiry.