HC moots idea for plastic buy-back scheme in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Thursday recommended an idea to the State government that it can implement the plastic buy-back scheme in Tamil Nadu.

The bench, consisting of Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice PT Asha made this observation in line with the earlier direction of the Madras HC to implement the liquor bottle buy-back scheme in the Tasmac liquor outlets in the state.

The judges further directed the union and state governments to file their responses in connection with the method to eradicate plastic substances.

While hearing a plea by Tamil Nadu and Puducherry plastic manufacturers association to review the blanket plastic ban order of the State government, the judges asked whether the centre and state governments have the idea to eradicate plastic at the production level or just to manage the usage of plastics.

The bench also pointed out that the government has merely formulated the regulations to recycle plastic materials and there are no mechanisms to completely destroy plastic products.

The court noted that the plastic eradication initiative is successful in the hilly Nilgiris district and the same shall be followed in the rest of the State.

The matter was adjourned to August 12 directing the Union and State governments to explain, who will ensure that all the plastic materials are recycled, and who will take the responsibility to implement the process.