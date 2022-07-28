Guidelines for re-admission, transfer in polytechnics issued

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has released fresh guidelines for 2022-2023 with regard to students' re-admission and institution transfer in polytechnic colleges across the State.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts admissions in polytechnic colleges, said students who have discontinued their studies for various reasons could benefit from the initiative. According to the guidelines, students, who had discontinued their studies in the previous year due to the shortage of attendance were eligible for re-admissions.

Similarly, students, who want to apply for re-admission, must not have completed six years (from their year of admission in the diploma course) in case of the full-time program.

Accordingly, students must not have completed six and half years (from their year of admission in the diploma course) in case of the sandwich course and seven years from their admission into the diploma course in case of the part-time programme.

On shifting from one college to another, the guidelines said transfer from one institution to another will be permitted at the beginning of the academic year, which is odd semesters like three, five, and seven.

It said transfer requests from a government polytechnic college to another government institution or government aided college and vice-versa will be accepted.

However, transfer requests from government or government-aided polytechnic colleges to self-financing polytechnic colleges and vice-versa will not be accepted. But, students studying in self-supporting courses conducted by government-aided colleges might apply for transfer to other self-financing colleges and vice-versa.

In addition, transfer from the DOTE-affiliated polytechnic college to DOTE-affiliated autonomous polytechnic college will not be accepted.

The transfer requests will be approved only based on the availability of vacancies in the institution to which the transfer is sought, the guidelines said.