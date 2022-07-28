Few takers for super speciality med courses

CHENNAI: With hundreds of super speciality medical seats remaining vacant even after four rounds of counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee is all set to conduct a special mop-up round 2 where there will not be any cut-off mark as a one-time measure. This comes at a time when applicants for MBBS courses are increasing each passing year.

There are 4,685 super speciality seats in India, of which 748 are still vacant. Tamil Nadu has 369 seats, the highest in the country, but only 89 of the 150 applicants have taken admission; the rest will be surrendered for All India Quota.

There are vacant seats even in the case of PG courses. This year, 1,456 seats were vacant after NEET PG counselling. Tamil Nadu accounts for 73 of these vacancies. Applicants and selection committee officials cite various reasons, including lack of scope, inadequate seats in popular courses, in-service reservation, introduction of NEET-SS, problems in transfer or choice of service location, high amount of discontinuation fees and the stiff bond amount for service candidates.

The courses that are deemed to lack scope have many vacancies. “Some of these specialities can’t be practised in small towns or even suburbs because only very high speciality hospitals will offer that. Cardiology, nephrology, neurology, urology, gastroenterology and some surgical seats get occupied but endocrine surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and other specified streams are not being offered in many hospitals. It is difficult to take up these courses that offer no assurance for the future,” said Jayant Kumar, a cardiology super speciality student.

“We will see a decline in the number of qualified doctors because of the fall in the number of doctors choosing super speciality courses. This is not good for the public healthcare system in the State,” noted Dr S Perumal Pillai, president, Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors.