TamilNadu

Bathing banned in Courtallam after 2 women washed away

It was unfortunate that those two women tourists from Cuddalore and Perambur in Chennai drowned in a flash flood, an entirely unpredictable event
Courtallam falls
Courtallam falls
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: As two tourists were washed away in floods while bathing in the ‘Main Falls’ on Wednesday, the Tenkasi district administration imposed restrictions on bathing in waterfalls in Courtallam on Thursday. Police force was deployed adequately to prevent any bather from approaching the waterfalls. Tenkasi Collector P Akash, when contacted, said it’s only a temporary restriction on account of Aadi Amavasai. It was unfortunate that those two women tourists from Cuddalore and Perambur in Chennai drowned in a flash flood, an entirely unpredictable event, he added.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Courtallam
Waterfalls
Bathing banned in Courtallam
Tenkasi Collector P Akash

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in