Bathing banned in Courtallam after 2 women washed away

MADURAI: As two tourists were washed away in floods while bathing in the ‘Main Falls’ on Wednesday, the Tenkasi district administration imposed restrictions on bathing in waterfalls in Courtallam on Thursday. Police force was deployed adequately to prevent any bather from approaching the waterfalls. Tenkasi Collector P Akash, when contacted, said it’s only a temporary restriction on account of Aadi Amavasai. It was unfortunate that those two women tourists from Cuddalore and Perambur in Chennai drowned in a flash flood, an entirely unpredictable event, he added.