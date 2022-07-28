Adi Dravidars, BCs brought DMK back to power, says Nehru

TIRUCHY: The DMK came to power with the unconditional support of Adi Dravidar and the Backward Classes and the government is committed to reciprocate to them, said Minister KN Nehru here on Wednesday.

Addressing the review meeting for the AD Welfare Department of Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai and Karur chaired by Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Nehru said that late chief minister M Karunanidhi used to instruct ministers and the officials to inspect the hostels run by the AD Welfare Department and check the quality of food and then allocate funds for quality food.

The same practice continues till date as the Chief Minister is particular in allocating funds for the Adi Dravidar and the backward class people, he said and added that each district has enhanced the infrastructure in all the AD Welfare Hostels and has ensured the safety of the students.

Stating that the DMK could form government only with support of the people belonging to Adi Dravidar and backward classes, he said that these people had come out and voted for DMK braving the pandemic situation at a time when many stayed indoors.

“We are committed to provide all support to these people and the government is ready to sanction funds for their development,” the minister assured.

Earlier the Ministers distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 30 lakh to as many as 145 beneficiaries. Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar and officials from five districts took part in the event.