650 kg gutkha, vehicle seized; one arrested in Dindigul

MADURAI: As many as 650 kg of gutkha, a tobacco product, which is banned in Tamil Nadu since 2013 under Food Safety Act, have been seized in Dindigul district on Thursday. Acting on a tip off, a team led by Vedasandur Sub Inspector of Police Sheik Dawood, conducted vehicle check at Karukkampatty in Vedasandur. The police after having spotted a suspicious vehicle, intercepted it and found the large quantities of gutkha stashed in bags inside the vehicle, which was also seized. R Vijay (24) of Krishnagiri district was arrested after being charged with illegally transporting gutkha, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android