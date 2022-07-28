TamilNadu

650 kg gutkha, vehicle seized; one arrested in Dindigul

The police after having spotted a suspicious vehicle, intercepted it and found the large quantities of gutkha stashed in bags inside the vehicle, which was also seized.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: As many as 650 kg of gutkha, a tobacco product, which is banned in Tamil Nadu since 2013 under Food Safety Act, have been seized in Dindigul district on Thursday. Acting on a tip off, a team led by Vedasandur Sub Inspector of Police Sheik Dawood, conducted vehicle check at Karukkampatty in Vedasandur. The police after having spotted a suspicious vehicle, intercepted it and found the large quantities of gutkha stashed in bags inside the vehicle, which was also seized. R Vijay (24) of Krishnagiri district was arrested after being charged with illegally transporting gutkha, sources said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Gutkha
Gutkha Seized
Food Safety Act
650 kg gutkha seized

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in