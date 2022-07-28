650 kg gutkha, vehicle seized; one arrested in Dindigul

MADURAI: As many as 650 kg of gutkha, a tobacco product, which is banned in Tamil Nadu since 2013 under Food Safety Act, have been seized in Dindigul district on Thursday. Acting on a tip off, a team led by Vedasandur Sub Inspector of Police Sheik Dawood, conducted vehicle check at Karukkampatty in Vedasandur. The police after having spotted a suspicious vehicle, intercepted it and found the large quantities of gutkha stashed in bags inside the vehicle, which was also seized. R Vijay (24) of Krishnagiri district was arrested after being charged with illegally transporting gutkha, sources said.