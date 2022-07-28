58,973 farmers in Tiruvarur benefit from PMKSNY, says Collector

TIRUCHY: As many as 58,973 farmers from Tiruvarur benefitted by the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) and they have been disbursed 11 instalments in total so far, said Collector B Gayathri Krishnan on Thursday.
Chairing the farmers grievances redressal meet in Tiruvarur, the Collector said that the district had received rainfall of 72.74 mm , which is the normal level for the month of July and a target of 1.92 acre paddy, including kuruvai in 60,000 acres and Thalady in 1.46 lakh acres, has been fixed for the district. Of that 33,605 acres kuruvai was cultivated under direct sowing method.
Farmers asked to verify Aadhaar details
Meanwhile, the Collector said that the farmers, who avail the benefits under PMKSNY scheme, have been asked to verify their Aadhaar details. “As many as 58,973 farmers avail the benefits under the scheme and those beneficiaries, yet to link their Aadhaar details should complete the process. So far 11 instalments have been completed and the 12th instalment will be disbursed from August to November for which the uploading of Aadhaar details should be completed by July 31,” said the Collector.
