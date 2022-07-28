58,973 farmers in Tiruvarur benefit from PMKSNY, says Collector

Meanwhile, the Collector said that the farmers, who avail the benefits under PMKSNY scheme, have been asked to verify their Aadhaar details. “As many as 58,973 farmers avail the benefits under the scheme and those beneficiaries, yet to link their Aadhaar details should complete the process. So far 11 instalments have been completed and the 12th instalment will be disbursed from August to November for which the uploading of Aadhaar details should be completed by July 31,” said the Collector.