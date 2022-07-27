Temple staff suspended for assaulting visually challenged devotee

COIMBATORE: A woman staff of a temple in Avinashi in Tirupur district has been placed under suspension for assaulting a visually challenged woman after preventing her from having ‘annadanam’. Officials said Indirani (38), a visually challenged woman was denied entry into the dining hall of Avinashilingeswarar Temple by a staff Kala on Monday. “Only 100 food tokens were issued to devotees visiting the temple. When the visually challenged woman tried to get into the dining hall without a token, the staff stopped her. After an argument, Kala assaulted her and this incident was captured on CCTVs,” said an official. Based on a complaint, K Selvaraj, Assistant Commissioner, HR&CE in Tirupur visited the temple for an inquiry and placed the woman staff under suspension on Tuesday.