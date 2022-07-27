Stalin shares overwhelming support to breakfast scheme

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin shared his joy and satisfaction over the positive reception of the breakfast scheme. He shared a collage of tweets across professions that have welcomed this scheme.



The 'Kalai Unavu Thittam' was rolled out on Wednesday with a Government Order on the same was published. Stalin had earlier announced in the State Assembly on May 7 that the breakfast scheme would be introduced for children from Classes 1-5.



The scheme, inspired by the DMK's ideological predecessor Justice Party in 1920, envisages serving breakfast of up to 500 grams with millets and vegetables on the menu. The scheme's first phase would be implemented in 1,545 schools benefitting over 1 lakh children in the State.