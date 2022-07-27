Ramsar tag to help wetland conservation in State

The State is committed to the forest department policy of attaining 33% forest cover, but it’s rare for such massive policy decisions to be implemented to protect the wetlands.

“Protection of wetlands and more such Ramsar sites is the need of the hour. This will improve the overall biodiversity of TN and help authorities to retrieve and reclaim the lands often taken away by the land mafia,” said Kumaraguru. “For instance, take Pichavaram mangrove. Aside from being the most crucial ecological hotspot for wildlife photographers and ornithologists, this mangrove plays a major role in arresting sea water incursion and serves as natural barrier during Tsunami.”

According to official sources, the State had also envisaged an ongoing project to develop the marshland at a cost of around Rs 280 crore. Real estate and polluting industries will now have to adhere to the Ramsar site rules. The centre will also have an additional role in monitoring these wetlands declared as Ramsar sites.