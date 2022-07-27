NIA detains two youth with suspected terror links in Erode

COIMBATORE: The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained two persons with suspected terror links in Erode on Wednesday. Acting on an intelligence input, a team of NIA officials swooped down in their house at Manickampalayam area. The duo, residing inside a compound premise with four houses, was taken to police quarter’s campus in RN Pudur for an inquiry that stretched till late in the night. Sources said the NIA sleuths also seized incriminating documents, phones, laptops and diary for an examination. The development comes a day after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths from Bengaluru police arrested a terror suspect Abdul Alim Mullah from Salem. In a further development, the Salem city police have secured five more persons, all hailing from West Bengal and employed in the private firm, where Abdul Alim Mullah was working for inquiry.