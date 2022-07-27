Money laundering case: TN min Periyasamy appears before ED

CHENNAI: I Periyasamy, Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for an inquiry in connection with a money laundering case.

Sources in ED confirmed that the minister arrived to record his

Statement. The ED officials had earlier summoned him on June 17, but the latter did not appear back then. It may be noted that retired DGP M S Jaffer Sait had appeared before ED in the same case on June 20.

The inquiry pertains to a case registered by DVAC in 2012 against Jaffer Sait and others for the alleged illegal allotment of TNHB housing plot. Periyasamy, was the housing minister then.

The Enforcement Directorate took up the matter in 2020 for

investigation and registered a fresh case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).