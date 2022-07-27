Less than 400 new cases in Chennai, TPR 8.5%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported new 1,803 COVID cases, including a case from USA on Wednesday. Total number of cases in the State reached to 35,37,895. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 6.9% percent in Tamil Nadu, after 28,373 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 15.5% was reported in Tiruppur followed by 15.3% in Chengalpattu and 8.5% in Chennai.
New cases in Chennai stood at 396, Chengalpattu had 191 cases and Coimbatore reported 169 cases. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 14,284. With 2,233 more people being discharged across the State, total recoveries reached to 34,85,579. With no more COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,032.
