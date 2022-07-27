Less than 400 new cases in Chennai, TPR 8.5%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported new 1,803 COVID cases, including a case from USA on Wednesday. Total number of cases in the State reached to 35,37,895. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 6.9% percent in Tamil Nadu, after 28,373 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 15.5% was reported in Tiruppur followed by 15.3% in Chengalpattu and 8.5% in Chennai.