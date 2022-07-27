Kaviyaruvi in Pollachi reopens for tourists after six months gap

COIMBATORE: The Kaviyaruvi in Pollachi near Coimbatore has been reopened for tourists after a gap of six months on Wednesday. A large number of tourists gathered on the first day of its reopening and enjoyed a refreshing bath in the falls. As the crowd was more than expected, the Forest Department has planned to appoint more tribal watchers to regulate the tourists. Tourists were advised not to dump plastic in the falls area. Tourists were barred entry to the falls due to lack of rains in summer and heavy flooding in the recent months.