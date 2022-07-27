Farmers protest govt’s delay in announcing crop insurance

TIRUCHY: High drama prevailed in Tiruvarur Collectorate main entrance on Wednesday after a group of farmers staged a waiting protest demanding to announce the crop insurance premium and the firm involved as the deadline is fast approaching.

Members of the Coordination Committee of TN All Farmers Associations and Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, led by PR Pandian, assembled at the main entrance of the Tiruvarur Collectorate and began an indefinite waiting protest for the announcement of the kuruvai crop insurance as July 30 is the deadline.

PR Pandian said that kuruvai cultivation was undertaken in 5-lakh-acre across the Cauvery Delta region but for the second consecutive year, farmers were unable to insure their crop as there is no proper announcement about it.

“Whenever we approach the agriculture department, officials say that the tender is ready and awaiting State’s nod to float it. But no announcement has so far been made,” he rued. “At the same time, as only a few days are left, the State government should extend the last date for the benefit of the farmers.”

He also referred to the DMK election manifesto that promised Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy. “Two years have already gone. At least from September 1, the government should initiate steps to fulfil the poll promise of fixing price per quintal at Rs 2,500,” he added.

With similar demands, the farmers commenced their protest in the morning and lasted till 4.30 pm when the district collector B Gayathri Krishnan came to meet them.

She held talks with the agitating farmers and promised to forward their demands to the State government. Subsequently, farmers dispersed from the spot.