Enrolment in TN engg admissions cross 2 lakh after CBSE results

CHENNAI: Following the announcement of Class 12 CBSE exam results recently, the enrolment of the students seeking engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu has crossed 2 lakh with just a day left for registration.

As per the original schedule, the last date for registration to Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), 2022, was fixed as July 19.

However, following requests from the parents and considering the future of the CBSE students, the TNEA registration was extended by five days from the date of declaration of CBSE Class XII exam results.

Stating that going by the earlier schedule, the certificate verification should have been done by this time, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts engineering counselling, told DT Next that due to the delay in the CBSE Class XII results, the whole admission activities have been altered.

The official said as of Tuesday at 6 pm a total of 2,07,1361 students have enrolled for engineering admissions and of which as many as 1,49,369 students have paid registration fees and uploaded their certificates.

More than 10,000 CBSE students registered for engineering courses soon after the results, which were published on July 22. “Since the last date was extended up to July 27, about 5,000 CBSE students were expected to be enrolled,” he added.

He said once the registration was over, certificate verification is expected to begin on July 28 and the verification process will go for about ten days.

“After scrutinising all the applications, the merit list will be released accordingly,” he said adding “the new admission notification will be released and would be uploaded to the TNEA’s portal.”

The official also pointed out that this year too TNEA admissions will completely be an online process including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.

“For the first time, schools were also asked to help the students, who do not have access to the internet, to get enrolled in TNEA,” he said adding “similarly, to retain the students, the fees have to be paid within a week from date of allotment of engineering seats.”