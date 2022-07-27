DVAC urged to probe into role of EPS in Highways tender scam

CHENNAI: Anti-corruption non-governmental organisation (NGO) Arappor Iyakkam on Wednesday asked Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to probe into the role of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palanisamy in the award of road and bridge construction and maintenance tenders in the State.

In a complaint to DVAC, Arappor Iyakkam's Convenor Jayaram Venkatesan also urged the filing of an FIR alleging corruption and fraud in the performance-based maintenance contracts and AB CRISM project tenders relating to laying and maintenance of roads and construction of bridges involving various public servants and contractors in the Highways Department between 2019 to 2021 at Thanjavur, Coimbatore and Sivaganga.

“We have also sought an investigation into the role of the then chief minister Palanisamy who held the Highways Ministry portfolio in the corruption that has taken place in his department. The evidence includes tender fixing wherein Arappor had sent the name of the winner even before the tender was opened to the Highways Secretary, violation of the tender act, inclusion of good roads for relaying, fraudulently awarding tenders without even publishing them in newspapers and bulletin and awarding them at rates way higher than market rates resulting in a huge loss to the exchequer. The loss estimated is around Rs 692 Crores, ” he said, seeking suspension of all officials involved so that a fair enquiry can be held.

He said that the Highways Department awarded Sivaganga performance-based maintenance contract to SPK and Co for a sum of Rs 669 crore. The SPK and co are owned by Nagarajan Seiyadurai who is a business partner of Subramanian Palanisamy in firms such as Balaji Tollways Pvt Ltd, he said, adding that Subramanian Palanisamy is a direct relative of Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and another bidder Ramalingam Construction is also his relative.