College girl ends life in Nellai; fourth death in two weeks

CHENNAI: A college student ended her life at her home in Nellai on Tuesday. This is the fourth such incident in the State in the last two weeks.

The Kalakkad Police told that she had decided to take this extreme step as she was worried about bothering her parents to pay for her education expenses.

The girl hanged herself to death while her parents went out. Kalakadu police was informed about this. On information, police seized the body of the student and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem. Also, during a search of the student's handbag, a letter written by her was found.