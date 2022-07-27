College girl ends life in Nellai; fourth death in two weeks

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.
CHENNAI: A college student ended her life at her home in Nellai on Tuesday. This is the fourth such incident in the State in the last two weeks.
The Kalakkad Police told that she had decided to take this extreme step as she was worried about bothering her parents to pay for her education expenses.
The girl hanged herself to death while her parents went out. Kalakadu police was informed about this. On information, police seized the body of the student and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem. Also, during a search of the student's handbag, a letter written by her was found.
This is the fourth incident of a student killing self in the State in a span of two weeks.
On July 13, a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi jumped to death from the third floor of the hostel of a private school. The suicide of the girl sparked widespread violence in Kallakurichi with hundreds of protesters vandalising the school building, torching school buses, burning a police vehicle, and destroying and burning down several two-wheelers on July 17.
In a similar incident, a Class 12 student of Tiruvallur district hanged herself to death in her hostel room on Monday (July 25). The family and relatives of the girl protested in front of the school and were not ready to take the body. They finally relented after police and district administration put pressure.
Suicide helpline number: 9152987821
