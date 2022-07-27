Class 12 student kills self in Sivaganga over academic pressure

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.

CHENNAI: A class 12 student from Sakottai in Sivaganga district, had allegedly committed suicide at his house on Wednesday.

The deceased victim has been identified as S. Selvakumar (17). His parents were shocked after the victim was found hanging in the house at Sakottai today morning.

On information, Karaikudi DSP Vinoj said that the deceased autopsy was completed, and handed over to parents.

Sakottai police recovered suicide note from the scene of crime. The school boy in the letter said he's unable to understand and solve problems in subjects of Biomaths group. "Since it's difficult to study biomaths, he decided to end his life and also added that nobody's responsible for his death," Inspector A. Allirani said.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC.

A slew of suicide incidents have been reported across the state in the past two weeks.

Inputs from Bureau