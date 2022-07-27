6 Sri Lankan Tamils land near Dhanushkodi seeking asylum

MADURAI: Six Sri Lankan refugees landed near Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. They migrated illegally by a boat from the economic crisis stricken Sri Lanka, seeking asylum in Tamil Nadu, sources said. Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, after making formal inquiries, said they are from two families and left Talaimannar, Sri Lanka by a fibre boat. The refugees, who arrived, are R Uthayakumar (49) of Palaiya Ithavil, Kilinochi district, Sri Lanka, his wife Roja (38), his daughter –Vidhusha (12) and sons – Dhanusan (10) and Girishan (7). The other one was identified as P Newton Nimalrajan (47), Nagakuli, Jaffna, Sri Lanka, the SP said. Sources said the refugees paid Rs 3 lakh to the boat owner to reach Tamil Nadu safely.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android