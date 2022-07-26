Youth sexually assaults woman promising to marry her in Kovai

CHENNAI: A woman working in an IT firm has levelled rape charges against her boyfriend as he raped her with the pretext of marrying her.

A 24-year-old woman from Coimbatore's Uppilipalayam works in an IT company in the district, she has been in a relationship with Keerthivarman (26) for a few years after they met in 2016.

The woman has alleged that Keerthivarman had took her to Ooty and Kodaikanal and had raped her several times under the pretext he would marry her.

The woman had filed a complaint with the Coimbatore Central Woman Police after he had constantly put-off her wedding requests.