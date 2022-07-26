Women robbed of 15 sovereign gold chains in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: At least 15 sovereign gold ornaments were looted from two women who were travelling in a share auto in Chengalpattu on Monday. The police are inquiring the co-passengers.

One of the vicitms, Ramya (32) of Melmaruvathur in Chengalpattu is a designer. On Monday, Ramya along with her relative went to attend a function in Pon Vilaintha Kalathur village near Chengalpattu. In the evening after the function, Ramya and her relative took a share auto to reach their village and there were 12 people in the auto. Police said that before boarding the auto both the women removed their gold chains and kept them inside the bag.

At night, after reaching home, Ramya noticed her 12-sovereign gold chain missing and her relative's 3-sovereign chain was missing too. Later, they filed a complaint at the Chengalpattu Thaluk police station and the police have registered a case. Police said that they are inquiring other passengers, who travelled in the auto.

In another incident, unidentified intruders decamped with 10 sovereign gold ornaments from the house of one Subramanian, a builder, of Padalam near Chengalpattu on Monday. On last Thursday, Subramanian along with his family went to Dindigul. On Tuesday morning, when the family returned home, they found the front door broke open and 10 sovereign gold ornaments which were kept inside the locker were missing. Subramanian filed a complaint at the Padalam police station.