Weekly special train announced between Tirunelveli & Tambaram

Advance reservation for trains comprising an AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier, 7 sleeper class coaches and 3 general second class coaches will open at 8 am on July 27.
Representative Image
CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced the operation of a weekly special train between Tirunelveli and Tambaram to clear the extra rush of passengers. Train No 06004 Tirunelveli-Tambaram weekly special fare special will leave Tirunelveli at 7 pm hrs on August 7, 14, 21 and 28 and September 4 (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 9.20 am the next day (5 services). Train No 06003 Tambaram-Tirunelveli weekly special fare special will leave Tambaram at 10.20 pm on August 8, 15, 22 and 29 and September 5 (Mondays) and reach Tirunelveli at 10.40 am the next day (5 services). Advance reservation for trains comprising an AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier, 7 sleeper class coaches and 3 general second class coaches will open at 8 am on July 27.

