Velumani’s aide’s office inspected

COIMBATORE: Officials of Coimbatore Corporation inspected a construction firm owned by a person associated with AIADMK ex-minister SP Velumani in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

A team led by Corporation Deputy Commissioner M Sharmila visited the office of JRD Realtors owned by Rajendran in Kovaipudur to verify if the buildings constructed by the firm are in compliance with norms.

The inspection follows specific complaints that the firm has been executing projects without obtaining proper approvals from the concerned departments in the Corporation. However, officials maintained that it was just a routine inspection as the firm had sought new approvals.

A few months ago, the sleuths of the Income Tax Department held a search in the construction firm.