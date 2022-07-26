Vellore district lags in promotional events

Ranipet topped with Collector Baskara Pandian personally participating in a mini-marathon along with athletes when the Olympiad flame came there. Tirupattur, Collector Amar Kuswaha led a march to a private college. “The flame being carried to all taluk offices resulted in even ordinary persons and officials being made to feel part of the Olympiad,” said an official. In Tiruvannamalai Collector B Murugesh held a unique event at a pool playing chess on floating board.

Chennai govt school students to play chess on flight

Ahead of the 44th International Chess Olympiad, around 100 students from government schools in Chennai are set to play chess amidst clouds in a Chennai-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday. Chief Minister MK Stalin would inaugurate the event at Chennai airport. To encourage the students, the AAI and the state government have come up with an initiative to fly more than 100 government school students to Bengaluru in the special flight and make them play chess during the travel time.