Thanjai Collector takes stock of damaged paddy in DPC

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, who inspected the damaged paddy at the open DPC, ordered proper cover for the remaining stock.

Paddy stocks at the open DPC at Munnayampatti near Thanjavur suffered damaged on Sunday evening due to heavy rains that lashed the district last week. Following this, the Collector inspected the damaged paddy stocks along with TNCSC managing director S Prabhakar.

Later Oliver told reporters that a stock of 26,000 MT paddy was kept at the particular DPC and 350 MT paddy has been sent for hulling through agents while 400 MT paddy has been transported to other districts. Among the total stock, 10,000 MT paddy has been sent out while 16,196 MT was kept there.

“Anticipating further rains, more workers have been deputed to transport the paddy and safety measures have already been taken to save the paddy from rains. The remaining paddy would be transported within two weeks,” said the Collector.

The Collector said that more number of daily wage workers have been deployed to collect the scattered paddy, which would be sent for hulling to reduce loss.