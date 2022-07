Tamil Nadu TT: Preyesh, Kowshika bag top honours

CHENNAI: Preyesh Suresh Raj and V Kowshika won the men’s and women’s crown respectively at the second TNTTA Win News state-ranking table tennis tournament that ended on Sunday at the ICF Indoor Stadium here. While Preyesh defeated Sushmit Sriram 4-0 in the men’s final, Kowshika got the better of N Deepika 4-2 in the women’s summit clash.

RESULTS: Final: Men: Preyesh Suresh Raj (RTTHPC) bt Sushmit Sriram (AGORC) 4-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9); Boys Under-19: G Varun (RTTHPC) bt Preyesh Suresh Raj (RTTHPC) 4-1 (11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-4); Boys Under-17: MR Balamurugan (RTTHPC) bt Preyesh Suresh Raj (RTTHPC) 2-0 (11-8, 11-8 – Preyesh conceded the match); Boys Under-15: Nikkhil Menon (MST) bt K Umesh (RTTHPC) 4-3 (10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 4-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9); Boys Under-13: Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) bt A Achinth (ITTC) 3-0 (11-2, 11-4, 11-4); Boys Under-11: S Rithwik (DTTA) bt H Tanish (AKG) 3-0 (11-1, 11-4, 11-4).

Women: V Kowshika (Jawahar) bt N Deepika (Jawahar) 4-2 (11-6, 16-14, 11-8, 10-12, 11-13, 11-7); Girls Under-19: M Hansini (MST) bt S Nalene Amrutha (MVM) 4-1 (12-10, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9); Girls Under-17: S Nalene Amrutha (MVM) bt V Mouriya Dharshini (BHM) 4-1 (11-3, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5, 11-9); Girls Under-15: N Sharvani (MC) bt M Hansini (MST) 4-2 (11-9, 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 16-14); Girls Under-13: MR Moksha (MVM) bt S Dharini (Erode) 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 13-11, 11-8); Girls Under-11: S Jaisri (Coronation) bt G Varnika (MVM) 3-2 (9-11, 15-13, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9).

Veteran: R Rajesh (LIC) bt Sharath Shankar (M2P Fintech) 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-8). Corporate: Harihara Sudhan (DTTA) bt L Sathishwaran (FitOCrazy) 3-2 (3-11, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10, 12-10)