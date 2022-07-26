Students to be given counselling to build confidence: Poyyamozhi

COIMBATORE: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Coimbatore on Tuesday said students will be given counseling to prevent them from taking extreme steps like suicides.

Speaking to media in Tirupur after chairing a zonal review meet of the school education department, Poyyamozhi said Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch this scheme in Chennai, on Wednesday, aimed towards building self-confidence among students.

“As part of the scheme, 800 doctors will be deployed to counsel students in 413 unions across Tamil Nadu. There will be two doctors in each union,” he said.

Further, Poyyamozhi said that ‘Battery Test’ scheme has been launched in Tirupur to identify sports talent among students. “Skills of students in various sports will be identified and they will be trained to participate in state and national level competitions. The government will provide them accommodation in sports hostels as part of the project rolled out for students studying class six to eight,” he said.

Stating that ‘Battery Test’, scheme will be launched in all districts across the State, Poyyamozhi said ten students will be chosen at the zonal level and they will be given a financial assistance of Rs 6,000. “Students should be encouraged to participate in sports activities to build self-confidence and help them overcome stress,” he said.

The Minister also said that none will be spared from punishment in the Kaniyamoor school incident. He also denied that salary will not be deducted for teachers, if attendance is not recorded through mobile app by 10 am.

Earlier, Poyyamozhi accompanied by Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan held discussion with officials of the education departments from Tirupur, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Erode districts on the implementation of projects in the education department.