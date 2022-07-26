Students assessment in TN govt schools to be enhanced

CHENNAI: The assessment of students studying from Class 9 to Class 12 in all the TN government and government-aided schools will be enhanced this year.

All schools have carried out the assessment of students since they were at home during the lockdown for the last two years. In order to assess the student, an assessment cell was formulated through the Tamil Nadu State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the outcomes of each student were recorded at periodic intervals and, analyse them to design remedial strategies for quality learning.

He said the content of school textbooks has been designed into a taxonomy document that is mapped to all topics, concepts, and related learning outcomes. Stating that the teachers across the State develop questions for Classes 9 to 12, which are curated through 32 district institutes of education and training (DIET).

Stating that the curated questions are sent to hi-labs, which were established in the government and government-aided schools across the State, he said this year, the assessment process will be enhanced to further improve providing remedial strategies. "The online assessment through high-tech lab will be further simplified so that students could be assessed in quick time,” he said.

The official said that the assessments will be done through these labs for Class 9 on Monday, for Class 10 on Tuesday, for Class 11 on Wednesday and Thursday, and for Class 12 on Friday and Saturday.

He said that the whole assessment data would be sent to SCERT, which would compile it and come with remedial measures according to the student's performance. "The remedial measures include to improve the classroom session, especially for the slow learning children,” he added.

Accordingly, teachers across the State develop new syllabus of questions for these students.