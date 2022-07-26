Stalin launches bicycle distribution scheme to students

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the scheme of distribution of free bicycles for Class 11 students for the current academic year.

At a function held in the Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam, the Chief Minister distributed bicycles to 10 students while inaugurating the scheme. The state government will distribute 6.35 lakh bicycles to students of government and government aided schools at a cost of Rs 323.03 crore.

To encourage higher secondary students to attend classes regularly without any trouble, the state government is distributing bicycles every year to all the higher secondary students and also to students of polytechnic colleges, studying in government and government aided institutions. The scheme is implemented by Ministry of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare.

CM seeks help of NGOs for TN development

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, on the occasion of 40th anniversary of Amar Seva Sangam, invited NGOs to join hands with the government in the development of the state. “With schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Naan Mudhalvan and Kallori Kanavu, the state government is working for the welfare of the people. Organisations like Amar Seva Sangam should support the state government for such constructive schemes and for the development of the state,” said Stalin, in his address.

He also said that the state government will stand by the constructive activities undertaken by Amar Seva Sangam. “Amar Seva Sangam with the help of the state government is working for the upliftment of differently-abled persons in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts,” the Chief Minister added.

The state government, which is striving for complete growth of students and children, besides imparting quality education is also making efforts to mould them into responsible citizens, Stalin said.