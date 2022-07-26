Ryots seek crop insurance deadline extension

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Delta region urged the state government to recommend for the extension of crop insurance deadline as they have not been briefed about the company and the premium amount so far.

Farmers, who met the Kumbakonam RDO, demanded that the state government postpone the deadline for crop insurance. “Already the crop insurance claims to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore were pending with the insurance firms and the Union government should initiate steps to release the funds from the insurance firms.

“At the same time, while the deadline for the crop insurance in almost nearing, the state government has not so far introduced the insurance firms and the claims,” said Sundara Vimalnathan.

He also said that it is mandatory that the state should introduce the firm and the premium amounts. “We have paid the due on par with the PACCs, but we learn that the insurance firms have not received the funds from the government and this should be cleared at once,” he added.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, who came to Kumbakonam, said that the state government should initiate steps to announce the number of insurance firms to help the farmers.