RMC predicts heavy rain for 28 Tamil Nadu districts till July 30

CHENNAI: More rains have been predicted for 28 districts of Tamil Nadu till July 30 due to the prevailing upper air circulation over Tamil Nadu region. The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), Chennai, forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall across the State including Chennai for the next 48 hours.

The centre issued heavy rainfall warning for these districts of Tamil Nadu - Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris and Coimbatore.

Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Karur, Namakkal, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Vellore and Ranipet are likely to receive heavy spells till Saturday.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Some areas in the city are expected to get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to decrease more than normal to around 33 degrees Celsius in the city.

On Tuesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35 degrees Celsius and 35.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature was 26.7 degrees Celsius and 25.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Sivaganga (14 cm), followed by Thanjavur 13 cm, Cuddalore 12 cm, Ranipet 11 cm, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvallur 10 cm of rainfall each.