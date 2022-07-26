New industrial estate at Valliyur to create jobs, says Speaker

MADURAI: The state government is taking steps to create jobs for educated youths and the job seekers should utilise the opportunity, Assembly Speaker and Radhapuram MLA M Appavu said in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has devised strategies to create more jobs by mobilising resources from foreign companies and also in talks with local industrialists for creating opportunities, he told reporters.

The Speaker appealed to the youth to come up with business plans and said the government is committed to encouraging them to be entrepreneurs. The state under its scheme offers credit facility of up to Rs 2 crore to entrepreneurs in the age group of 18-35 years, also with 25 per cent subsidy, he said.

The MSME is the largest job creator and a consultative meeting was convened earlier with officials from District Industries Centre (DIC), Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO), Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), TANSI and also from the District Lead Bank to help support entrepreneurs financially with exposure to training.

The meeting decided to set up multiple skill training centre to motivate entrepreneurs with incentives and more importantly to set up a new industrial estate at Valliyur on hundred acres of land with effluent treatment plants. The state government has allotted funds of Rs 3 crore through SIDCO.

Further, he said on August 6, a mega job mela would be conducted in a private college at Tirunelveli with the involvement of 300 companies to recruit job seekers. To help the economically backward community, 504 houses at Valliyur and 468 houses at Panagudi will be built, he added.