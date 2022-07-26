HC orders probe into fake Panchayat job to Tirupur man

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur to proceed with an inquiry against an alleged issue of providing a fake job appointment order to a man for the post of Over Head Tank operator in Muthur Town Panchayat (TP) in the district.

“On perusal of the affidavit filed by the petitioner and counter-affidavits filed by the respondents, this Court is of the considered opinion that there is some fraudulent activity occurred in the matter of appointment of Over Head Water Tank Operator in Muthur Town Panchayat during the relevant point of time,” Justice SM Subramaniam passed the direction on hearing the writ petition filed by P Kuppusamy.

The judge made these observations since the respondent authorities stated that the appointment order submitted by the petitioner is bogus.

“The seriousness involved in the matter of furnishing documents before the High Court in writ proceedings, this court thought fit to direct the jurisdictional police to register a case under the relevant provisions of the criminal law and conduct an investigation and proceed in accordance with the law, ” the court ruled and directed the respondent police to file a report on August 25 about its investigation.

The petitioner sought a direction to the respondents to give effect to the appointment order of the petitioner dated May 26, 2014 to the post of the operator of the Over-Head Water Tank of Muthur TP and consequently directing the Tiruppur collector respondent to take departmental action against a former executive officer of the Muthur TP for tampering of record by abusing his official power.

The petitioner alleged that though he got selected for the post and received an appointment order, the job was not provided to him since he failed to pay Rs.3.75 lakh a bribe.