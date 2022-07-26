B’luru CCB sleuths, Salem police arrest terror suspect, seize his belongings

COIMBATORE: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths from Bengaluru police arrested a terror suspect from Salem on Monday. A team of CCB sleuths in Bengaluru jointly with Salem police swooped down in the room of Abdul Alim Mullah (20), a native of West Bengal and working in a private firm in Kalarampatti. He was picked up based on information gathered from Akhtar Hussain, who was arrested by the CCB sleuths for his links with Al-Qaida, a banned terror outfit from Tilak Nagar in Bengaluru on Sunday night. He was working in a food delivery firm and was in contact with Mullah. Mullah was taken to Bengaluru with strong police escort to investigate if he was involved in any terror related activities. All his belongings were also seized by police.